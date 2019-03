‘I’m winning!’ Trump attacks ‘Wacky Nut Job’ Ann Coulter for her border wall criticism

Claiming that he is “winning at the border,” the US president has fired back at conservative firebrand Ann Coulter, who ended her cooling political romance with Donald Trump by calling him an “idiot” over concessions to Democrats.

“Wacky Nut Job Ann Coulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border,” Trump proclaimed on Twitter.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

“Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country,” he added. “With another President, millions would be pouring in.”

Coulter, an early and once-fervent supporter of Donald Trump’s presidency, ramped up her criticism of the commander-in-chief during the government shutdown as it became clear that Trump would be unable to negotiate a border wall deal with House Democrats.

