‘Only emergency is that he is an idiot:’ Coulter spews vitriol at Trump after he disowns her

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter has put a final nail into the coffin of her long-since cooled political romance with Donald Trump, calling him an “idiot” and an “emergency” after he said that he “hardly” knows her.

Coulter, an early and once-fervent supporter of Donald Trump’s presidency, has ramped up her criticism of the commander-in-chief in the weeks following the shutdown as it became clear that Trump would be unable to negotiate a border wall deal with House Democrats.

Coulter, who, along with another conservative host, Rush Limbaugh, was blamed by some in the liberal media for goading Trump into the shutdown in the first place, has accused Trump of chickening out of the fight for his key campaign promise when he agreed to sign a spending bill that provided only $1.3 billion for a barrier along the US-Mexico border instead of the requested $5.7 billion, calling it a “Yellow New Deal.”

Asked to what extent outside conservative voices influence his decisions, Trump praised talk show hosts Sean Hannity and Limbaugh, before saying that while media “likes to bring up” Coulter’s name, he doesn’t speak to her and hardly knows her at all.

“Ann Coulter, I don’t know her. I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year,” Trump said, adding that he “just don’t have time” to do so.

Trump said that there was “one reason” why he liked Coulter, which is that she predicted his victory in the election, early on when nobody considered it to be a real possibility. However, things have gone sour between the two since then, with Trump saying on Friday that “she’s off the reservation.”

“Anybody that knows her understands that. But I haven’t spoken to her. I don’t follow her. I don’t talk to her.”

Coulter has promptly returned the jibe on Twitter, stressing that she had rallied behind Trump’s promises and had not pledged loyalty to him personally. “He seems to think ‘the reservation’ is HIM, not his campaign promises,” she tweeted.

He seems to think "the reservation" is HIM, not his campaign promises. https://t.co/27vx0JhMBB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

In another tweet, Coulter thanked Trump for relieving her of any responsibility for his “total capitulation on campaign promises.”

THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me. https://t.co/f8Yff96nfl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Correct -- and I want it memorialized. Nor did I have any influence on the captain of the Titanic, the operators of the Hindenburg or the 9/11/2001 Terrorism Prevention Team. https://t.co/0gvy3hCkoD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Speaking to KABC-TV, Coulter, the author of ’In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!’, doubled down, saying that by disowning her completely, Trump “did the biggest favor anyone could do for me today.” Declaring the “country’s over,” Coulter had one more go at Trump, saying “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

She also announced that she would be changing the title of her book to the past tense, so it would read ‘In Trump We Trusted.’

While Coulter seems to be burning bridges between herself and Trump now, their relations have been deteriorating since December, when he unfollowed her on Twitter after she slammed his presidency as a joke and a scam.

