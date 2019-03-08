Haunting CCTV footage shows FINAL moments of fatal Boeing 767 crash

Final moments of the fatal, 6,000ft descent of a doomed Boeing 767 flight in Texas has been released by a local sheriff’s department. The crash killed three people.

Chambers County Sheriff's posted the haunting footage showing the final moments of commercial flight 5Y3591 from Miami to Houston on February 24 which was carrying packages for Amazon at the time, along with three crew.

The aircraft fell thousands of feet in mere seconds after what had been, until that point, a routine approach and descent. The cause of the tragic crash which killed all three on board has yet to be determined.

