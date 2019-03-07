Airline passenger ‘praying for plane crash’ kicked off flight – media

A man has reportedly been kicked off a flight at Islamabad International Airport after causing panic among fellow travelers by praying for the aircraft to crash.

The bizarre incident occurred on a passenger jet that was scheduled to depart from Islamabad for Dubai, Geo TV reported, citing sources at the airport in the Pakistani capital.

The man, identified only by his first name – Khalil – apparently started praying as soon as he got into his seat. That would have been fine except for one thing – he was praying for the plane to crash.

His loud praying stirred panic among other passengers, forcing the crew to call airport security.

The rogue passenger was forcibly removed from the flight which continued as expected. Khalil was reportedly travelling to Australia via Dubai. RT has reached out to the airport for comment.

