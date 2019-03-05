Air India demands crew repeat ‘hail motherland’ at end of EVERY in-flight announcement

With a “slight pause” and “much fervor,” Air India crews will now be required to offer glory to the motherland… at the end of every single announcement, which could get awkward if the lavatory goes out of order.

According to Indian broadcaster NDTV, airline officials sent out a “reminder” to all staff to end in-flight announcements with the line “Jai Hind” (translated variously as ‘Hail the motherland’ or ‘Victory to India’) in accordance with the “mood of the nation…”

“With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour,” wrote Amitabh Singh, director of operations, at the airline.

Now with this new move, I’m sure Air India will soon become profitable. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/5Am6UyiQPe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 4, 2019

The decree comes alongside soaring national enthusiasm resulting from the country’s conflict with neighbouring Pakistan.The long term rivals turned to gunning down each other's aircrafts and firing shells across the border after India attempted an attack against terrorist camps in the Pakistan-controlled area of Kashmir earlier this year. While the results of the assault are disputed, the countries have been at daggers drawn ever since.

Air India, a government owned enterprise, has not been shy of expressing its patriotism as tensions ratchet up between New Delhi and Islamabad.

#FlyAI: CMD Air India Shri Ashwani Lohani was all praise for our Cabin Crew who went beyond the call of duty by standing with the Nation in its hour of need. pic.twitter.com/JzHM1s5b08 — Air India (@airindiain) March 5, 2019

Much of the rest of Twitter, however, were less impressed with the airline’s enforced mile-high display of patriotic fervor. A number of people noted that ending every single announcement with the phrase might become a bit grating, particularly on longer flights.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are passing through turbulent weather, please fasten your seatbelts belts, Jai Hind!



Please do not use the toilets now, Jai Hind!



Cabin crew to landing stations, Jai Hind!



We apologize for the delay in departure, Jai Hind!https://t.co/uC25ccGk6r — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 5, 2019

Others felt like the airline had a few other problems to work through which might be prioritized if it truly wanted to bring glory to India. They also pondered if passengers would be required to respond in turn.

Important questions: Would the passengers be expected to say, with much fervour, Jai Hind in return? Will they play the national anthem? If so, do passengers get up? How to get up with seatbelts fastened? What if they play Vande Mataram? What happens to those who can't get up? — Salil Tripathi سلیل تریپاٹھی સલિલ ત્રિપાઠી (@saliltripathi) March 4, 2019

A number of people also pointed out that such an overt display of patriotism would likely not go over as well on European airlines.

Now imagine the liberal uproar if every #BritishAirways announcement ended with “Rule Britannia” or if every #AirFrance announcement ended with “Vive La Rèpublique!”? To say nothing of the Germans... — Dave Delbecq (@Dave_delbecq) March 5, 2019

Air India’s mandated expressions of loyalty to the state seems a bit ironic given the company’s announcement the same day that it would be taking harsh disciplinary action against four employees for allegedly “stealing” leftover food from flights.

