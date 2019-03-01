Eco-terrorism: Pakistan to charge India after ‘anti-jihadi’ assault destroys some trees

While New Delhi claims to have killed a large number of militants in anti-terrorist strikes Tuesday, Islamabad says the bombs hit a remote forest and injured one old man, now they plan to file Eco-terrorism charges with the UN.

The Jihadi training camp which India claims to have destroyed was actually a forest preserve, Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said in a conversation with Reuters.

He claims the bombs had done “serious environmental damage,” bowling over a number of defenseless pine trees in a hilly forest area of Kashmir not far from the Indian border.

What happened over there is environmental terrorism.

He added that his government had begun an environmental impact assessment and that they would use the report as a basis to lodge a complaint with the United Nations.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Shortly after Indian jets carried out the cross-border bombing on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale announced that "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for Fedayeen action were eliminated.”

Local Pakistani villagers denied the claims and said that only one old man had been injured in the attack. Islamabad says the jets dropped their load during a hasty retreat shortly after violating Pakistani airspace.

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

