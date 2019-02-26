Indian aircraft ‘released a payload’ after crossing Kashmir border, Pakistan claims

Indian military aircraft “released a payload” after crossing the line of control within the contested Kashmir region, the Pakistani military has reported. After Pakistan scrambled jets in response to the intrusion, the Indian aircraft reportedly dropped the payload “in haste while escaping” near Balakot. No casualties or damage were reported. The Indian Defense Ministry countered that it has no information about the Pakistani reports of Indian aircraft violating sovereign airspace. Tensions in the region have run high for weeks ever since a suicide car bombing of Indian military police killed 40.