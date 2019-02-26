Pakistani military downplays Indian air raid, says bomb caused no damage

The Pakistani military downplayed the importance of India’s cross-border air raid, saying the airstrike did not result in any casualties or damage.

Indian jets crossed into Pakistani airspace on Tuesday and attacked what New Delhi called “terrorist camps” located on the Pakistani side. India justified the incursion by Islamabad’s failure to deal with a militant group which India holds responsible for a recent bombing.

The Pakistani military downplayed the incident. Indian warplanes conducted the airstrike in haste while being chased away by Pakistani interceptors, Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday. He said the munitions caused no casualties or damage on the ground, publishing purported photos of craters left by the bombing.

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The spokesman said the bombs fell near Balakot, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It is located about 50km (30 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of Kashmir.

The bombing came in response to a deadly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on February 16 in the Pulwama district of Kashmir. The same group caused a major crisis in relations between two nuclear-armed countries in 2001, when it conducted a raid on the Indian Parliament.

The Indian military would not report on the results of its sortie into Pakistan. Indian media claimed as many as 200 militants may have been killed.

