Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor in the firing line on Twitter over anti-war comments

As the tensions continue rising between India and Pakistan, activists and celebrities have called for calm, but one Bollywood star has incurred Twitter’s wrath with her post.

33-year-old actor Sonam Kapoor shared a post promoting the idea that Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists have a lot in common and that the ordinary citizens of both India and Pakistan should oppose any potential armed conflict between the two nations.

The original post was made by a satirical account called Humans of Hindutva which typically posts inflammatory, often trolling comments, directed at right wingers and nationalists in India. “Laughter, empathy, fun and friendship are not part of our culture. If you don't like it then go to Pakistan you sickular piece of liberal,” the page’s ‘about’ section reads.

Sonam Kapoor began trending on Twitter for a brief period in the immediate aftermath of her Instagram post, as citizens directed their ire at the star for her ill-judged repost.

Some criticized her repost as a plea for attention to garner more fame and boost her career while others called for a FIR, or a police investigation.

She (sonam kapoor) is not getting any movie because of her poor acting. She have no other option to be in headlines. #SonamKapoor#CongressPakistanUnited — Rahul Marwal (@marwalrahul_) February 28, 2019

FIR should be filed against Sonam Kapoor for hate speech against Hindus @MumbaiPolice#SonamKapoor#AntiNational — KUNAL DUTT 🇮🇳 (@kunaldutt204) February 28, 2019

Others called for a boycott of her films or even (jokingly or otherwise) for surgical strikes against the young actress.

Sonam Kapoor plagiarises 'Humans of Hindutva' propaganda post, pontificates on 'Hindu fundamentalism'



Good article ⁦@nirwamehta⁩. Bottom feeders like ⁦@sonamakapoor⁩ deserve no mercy. https://t.co/tz30WGDcLk — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) February 28, 2019

See wife of Imran khan using the screen shot of Humans of Hindutva page post to peddling her propaganda, first India needs to do surgical strike on this anti nationals..!! pic.twitter.com/WBjtLplnyZ — alfaaditya🐺 (@sanghiboy) February 28, 2019

Did u see that Fab page of Humans of Hindutva peddling agenda that Pulwama attack is due to rise of Hindu fundamentals and @sonamakapoor and @avantika_khan doing paid promotion of these.

When will we boycott these Cabal of Anti Hindu bollywood — TheMonkWhoFight (@InkedMonk) February 28, 2019

Sonam Kapoor says 'Hindu fundamentalists' bomb in the name of Ram.

That is the most outrageous thing I've ever heard and I wish there was some sort of action I could take.

She needs to know that us Hindus are too busy protecting our religion to kill people who don't follow it. — An Intellectual Badass (@NidhiAnand13) February 28, 2019

44 of our men were mercilessly killed in the name of Jihad & Sonam Kapoor equates Islamic terror with "Hindu" terror. After this if Hindus watch her movies or buy brands endorsed by her, we deserve the BS flung our way. — Divya (@divya_16_) February 28, 2019

Shame on @AnilKapoor for raising anti Hindu daughter who says Hindus throw bombs in the name of RAM

Hindus rape in the name of their GOD

When did Hindus throw a bomb?

What a moron ths SONAM KAPOOR is?

I want all Hindus to protest against this Kapoor family

Ostracize Kapoors — Girish S ⛳⛳⛳🔥🔥 (@girishs2) February 28, 2019

There were even conspiracy theories that such posts by Indian celebrities were paid for, or were plots perpetrated by Pakistan.

So Sonam Kapoor and actor Imran Khan's wife are using post of Bigot FB page Humans of Hindutva.



Paid posts? pic.twitter.com/K2HVAwVrJl — अंकुर सिंह (@iAnkurSingh) February 28, 2019

Both Indian and Pakistan celebrities and thought-leaders have shared pro- and anti-war sentiments since the recent flare-up in tensions of the disputed Kashmir region. The hashtag #SayNoToWar became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday as citizens of both countries called for de-escalation.

