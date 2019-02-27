HomeWorld News

#SayNoToWar trends on Twitter as India, Pakistan teeter on the brink of armed conflict

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 14:34 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 14:34
Get short URL
#SayNoToWar trends on Twitter as India, Pakistan teeter on the brink of armed conflict
File photo: © Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski
Activists, celebrities and citizens alike are appealing on Twitter for calm with the trending hashtag #SayNoToWar amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir and retaliatory cross-border strikes.

Netizens have tweeted en masse calling for calm in the region following a week of geopolitical strain, cross-border flare-ups of violence and some bombastic rhetoric across the board.

Two Indian fighter jets were shot down over Pakistan-controlled airspace in the disputed Kashmir region Wednesday morning, following an Indian bombing raid on an alleged training camp for the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. The organization had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 42 Indian paramilitary servicemen.

Also on rt.com 'Mess with the best, die like the rest’: Pakistan & Indian celebs split on Twitter as tensions rise

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his government is ready for talks with their neighbour and long-time rival India, asking for "better sense to prevail," echoing the sentiments of the thousands of people who have tweeted to make the #SayNoToWar hashtag a trending topic on Twitter.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies