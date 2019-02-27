SayNoToWar trends on Twitter as India, Pakistan teeter on the brink of armed conflict

Activists, celebrities and citizens alike are appealing on Twitter for calm with the trending hashtag #SayNoToWar amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir and retaliatory cross-border strikes.

Netizens have tweeted en masse calling for calm in the region following a week of geopolitical strain, cross-border flare-ups of violence and some bombastic rhetoric across the board.

If war between India and Pakistan happen, destruction would be so huge neither side would be able to ascertain who has won but humanity will lose.#SayNoToWar — Shubham Sahu (@SahuMeh) February 27, 2019

More than ever, it is now critical that both India and Pakistan show restraint, and heed all those calling for mature diplomacy rather than provocation and aggression. The right to life starts here. #SayNoToWar — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) February 27, 2019

Dear @narendramodi

and @ImranKhanPTI kindly stop the war. India and Pakistan both are suffering from thousands issues like poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, castism, untouchability, income inequality & many others. We should fight against the issues not each other.#SayNoToWarpic.twitter.com/PRIhbNXQSY — Kevalsinh Rathod 🇮🇳 (@KevalsinhRathod) February 27, 2019

War-mongers on social media are egging on #India and #pakistan, both nuclear nations, to go to war? What if we do? 90% of the world's population may die of starvation. Watch and

#SayNotoWar.



India demand a FULL investigation & the TRUTH of #Pulwama.



pic.twitter.com/HPF06hA8IG — Rita Banerji ✍ ⚖ (@Rita_Banerji) February 27, 2019

Two Indian fighter jets were shot down over Pakistan-controlled airspace in the disputed Kashmir region Wednesday morning, following an Indian bombing raid on an alleged training camp for the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. The organization had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 42 Indian paramilitary servicemen.

Whatever the situation is, both governments should sit on a table and work towards peace. But no war because it costs lives and money, and moreover, humanity gets destroyed. #SayNoToWar — Manish Shaarma (@Manishshaarma) February 27, 2019

Truth is war is not just a wrestling match of pinning each other down. People will die. Families will continue to suffer. India and Pakistan need to see each other as equals & respect that we will end up killing soldiers not empowering our poor masses. #SayNoToWar — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 27, 2019

War is not something to be enjoyed in front of a TV while eating popcorn. Lives are at stake. — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) February 27, 2019

War is the unfolding of miscalculations, misadventures, and missed opportunities for peace; sure hope it never happens ~ adapted #Balakot#Pulwama#SayNoToWar — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) February 27, 2019

There is nothing uglier than people cheering for war. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 26, 2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his government is ready for talks with their neighbour and long-time rival India, asking for "better sense to prevail," echoing the sentiments of the thousands of people who have tweeted to make the #SayNoToWar hashtag a trending topic on Twitter.

Dear Warmongers, this is not the time of chanting Allah-u-Akbar or Jai Hind. Both nuclear powered/third world/poverty stricken countries can't afford another war. There are no winners in a war. Give peace a chance, #SayNoToWar.#Sialkot#IndiaStrikesPakistan#UnitedWeStrikepic.twitter.com/mzow3TkRXc — Rehman Siddiq (@RehmanSid) February 27, 2019

