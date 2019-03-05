HomeUSA News

‘Big, fat, fishing expedition’: Trump brands Dems’ extended probe ‘greatest overreach’ in history

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 15:16
Get short URL
‘Big, fat, fishing expedition’: Trump brands Dems’ extended probe ‘greatest overreach’ in history
©REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump has dismissed a Democrat-spearheaded probe for possible abuses by his administration as a “fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime,” in a barrage of tweets.

He branded the decision by the House Judiciary Committee to look into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power by the White House as “the greatest overreach” in American history and said the Democrats behind it are the ones committing the actual crime.

Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler earlier said it requested documents from 81 individuals connected to Trump in this apparent new quest for something impeachable. The probe was launched amid expectations in the US that the long-awaited report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating rumors of the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia, would come out without serious evidence against the president.

In another all-capitals tweet, Trump said the probe was “presidential harassment!”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies