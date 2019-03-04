House panel widens Trump obstruction and abuse of power probe

The House Judiciary Committee has launched a new probe into US President Donald Trump which will focus on whether or not his administration engaged in “obstruction of justice, corruptions and abuses of power.”

Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler said the panel is sending document requests to 81 people linked to Trump, as a way to “begin building the public record” for the sweeping probe.

Democratic leaders have promised to investigate all issues thoroughly and to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged “collusion” between Trump and Russian officials during the 2016 campaign before taking any major action. It is likely, however, that many Democrats see the new investigation as a way to set the stage for impeaching Trump.

Nadler said he believes it is “very clear” that Trump obstructed justice and said the panel wants to review documents from the Justice Department as well as from the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn will also likely be looked into as part of the probe.

