‘Most entertaining war of all time’? Daily Show host slammed for joke about India/Pakistan conflict

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is being raked over the coals on Twitter for a joke he made about the threat of war between India and Pakistan. Is it racist? Insensitive? Not funny? Or are his viewers just “triggered”?

Joking that a war between India and Pakistan would be the “most entertaining war of all time,” the South African-born comedian burst into his idea of a Bollywood musical number, complete with simulated gunfire, on his nightly comedy-news program on Thursday.

Some slammed Noah for his insensitivity, claiming such jokes were inappropriate with two nuclear-armed powers on the brink of war and dozens already dead in bombings.

@Trevornoah situations like these are to be taken seriously and joke should be not made out of these 44 soldiers died and just for your #TRP you are making jokes out of such tense situation. pic.twitter.com/yi2Xc74lkR — Dubey Sachin (@ISachinDubey) March 1, 2019

@Trevornoah this is sooo fucked up. Millions of people watch this man daily, giving his views on current events, & this is the message he chooses to convey..laughing at the thought of people dying. Some people even look up to this individual. Shocking and absolutely disgraceful — Aadam (@AadamSAAAN) March 1, 2019

Others found his reach for the Bollywood stereotype racist.

I love how one of Trevor Noah’s brands is being racist towards Africans and Asians. https://t.co/iK17O5tcsR — McCarthyist Scribbles (@MarginalScribbl) March 1, 2019

Why the hell can’t you take a potential war seriously without resorting to dumb stereotypes south asians have to hear over and over again?? You’re so boring and unoriginal at this point. Would you have made such tasteless comments if it was America in this situation?? @Trevornoah — jk bus | rosival (@paradiseBTS__) March 1, 2019

Still other detractors blamed American exceptionalism, suggesting every American life lost in battle is treated with the utmost seriousness.

The whole world is meant to mourn the death of American lives (and so they should), but it’s okay to make jokes about Indian soldiers singing and dancing their way to war? This is so tasteless and disappointing. #TrevorNoah — Roses&Books (@rosesandbooksxo) March 1, 2019

These western clowns consider themselves superior. For them only white living beings are valuable and rest are funny. This mentality must be changed. — Mayur Deshmukh (@I_May_ur) March 1, 2019

…while others focused on his South African heritage, claiming it should make him more sensitive.

I wonder how @Trevornoah would feel if the world had made fun of South Africans fighting for their rights against the apartheid with some silly African-tribal dance-in-the-battlefield humor. On any other occassion this may be funny, but not when tensions are high. — Kunal (@lbluerucksack) March 1, 2019

@Trevornoah I cannot understand how a South African who cries racism at White Supremacists can crack jokes about war, like a White Supremacist. There are people living in fear and soldiers risking their lives (in and for both countries), and you find it funny all the same. — Shrinath Sharma (@sarchotic_shri) March 1, 2019

A few even called for him to be banned over the bit.

@NetflixIndia@PrimeVideo. We here by request you to Ban content of this insensitive person. Who do not understand war situation and our culture. India is not just Bollywood dancing. He spending his entire life cannot understand the culture here. Ban #TrevorNoah — Phaneesh Koundinya (@Pani_koundinya) March 1, 2019

Trevor of all people you should know how sensitive a subject war is...

Very insensitive of you to cross the line in such a way.

Making a joke is one thing, but you should know when to draw a line...

Apologize... Cuz I think you lost a chunk of Ur audience#BanTrevor — Punit Tripathi (@punittripathi79) March 1, 2019

…while some just wished he’d gone with something funny instead.

I agree but at least make them clever. If any comic of non African descent made a dumb joke about slavery using the lowest common denominators, he/she would get lit up. They have the right to make any jokes they want but we have the right to criticize as well. — Usman Alvi🇧🇭🇮🇳🕌 (@TheUsmanAlvi) March 1, 2019

Y’all soft. Only crime Trevor Noah committed is being not funny https://t.co/a1TM7MueIl — nubian (@nileborn) March 1, 2019

Noah’s defenders, however, found his routine a breath of fresh air.

The situation between India & Pak can create quite a few emotions that can often take a very dark turn in the common masses, in social media, or in reality. This is relatively quite light-hearted if you take a second to think about it, and is something both sides can appreciate. — Saayank (@i_phew) March 1, 2019

Lmao oh shut up already people. The Western world is so worried about being politically correct not even a comedian can make a joke anymore!! I'm so glad I have a sense of humor and haven't conformed to what the "mainstream" deem as normal. — Samantha Bolibruch (@SBolibruch) March 1, 2019

Its a comedy show, not the news. He is also brown not being racist. Everybody needs to stop being offended by every little thing. — Goddess of The Devils Lettuce (@CaseyBurn1) March 1, 2019

Interestingly, the clip was missing from the Comedy Central star’s YouTube channel and his own Twitter feed, suggesting Corporate had heard the reactions loud and clear.

