‘They want to take away your hamburgers like Stalin!’ Green New Deal Dems make juicy target at CPAC

Hamburgers, the iconic American fast-food staple, have become the latest battlefield in US culture and political wars, with conservatives accusing ‘Green New Deal’ Democrats of being secret Reds for going after red meat.

“They want to take your pickup truck, they want to rebuild your home, they want to take away your hamburgers,” former White House staffer Dr. Sebastian Gorka thundered on Thursday, to the applause of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland.

This is what Stalin dreamt about, but never achieved.

“You are on the frontlines of the war against Communism coming back to America under the guise of democratic socialism,” Gorka added.

“You are on the frontlines of the war against communism coming back to America under the guise of democratic socialism” @SebGorka#CPAC2019#WhatMakesAmericaGreatpic.twitter.com/pfJd6CZeYU — CPAC 2019 (@CPAC) February 28, 2019

President Donald Trump’s one-time adviser (January-August 2017) was referencing the ‘Green New Deal’ plan championed by firebrand freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York).

Rolled out earlier this month, the proposal called for “massive transformation” of US society with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions with a decade, but also for the government to provide guaranteed jobs, healthcare, housing and economic security “for all who are unable or unwilling to work,” among other things.

The whole thing was red meat to Gorka, who denounced the proposal at CPAC as “a watermelon: green on the outside, deep deep red Communist on the inside.”

While the Hungarian-American Trump supporter is well-known for such black-and-white rhetoric, the quip about hamburgers is not random. Trump himself is a big fan of the fast food item, ordering scores of hamburgers last month to cater a White House reception for college football champions during the government shutdown.

More to the point, one of the sections of Ocasio-Cortez’s since-deleted Green New Deal FAQ spoke of the need to “fully get rid of… farting cows” because they were destroying the environment with methane.

Not surprisingly, conservative journalists called out Ocasio-Cortez for the hypocrisy of her chief of staff chowing down on a hamburger at a DC restaurant.

Hi AOC, why is your Chief of Staff eating a hamburger? smh pic.twitter.com/sJanAC1Oz2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 27, 2019

The congresswoman has shrugged off criticism by declaring she would ignore those “shouting from the cheap seats” while she was the only one doing something to save the planet.

I’m like, you try. ... Until you do it, I’m the boss! How about that?!

Stalin, of course, never wanted to abolish hamburgers – the beef patty was one of the US curiosities his foreign trade minister Anastas Mikoyan introduced to the USSR in the 1930s, where they became known as "Mikoyan cutlets" – but as Ocasio-Cortez herself said on 60 Minutes last month, “there's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right."

