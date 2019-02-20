Trump refuses to let ‘remorseful ISIS wife from Alabama’ back into US, setting Twitter on fire

US President Donald Trump has refused to take in the Alabama-born ‘ISIS bride’ pleading to be allowed back into the US now that the terror group is all but destroyed in Syria, sparking an avalanche of mixed reactions on Twitter.

Trump tweeted out his defiant refusal to allow Hoda Muthana, now living in a Syrian refugee camp with her son four years after running away to marry an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIL) fighter, to return to her family home in Hoover, Alabama. Muthana, now a widow and mother of a young son, claimed she “deeply, deeply regrets” her flight to the Middle East in 2014 to join the terrorist group.

I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Trump’s proclamation came just days after he warned European countries that they must repatriate and put on trial the 800-odd European IS fighters currently held captive by the US’ Syrian allies or the jihadists would be released, certain to “permeate Europe.”

Twitter pounced on the apparent hypocrisy,

But what about the 800 ISIS captives you want to release into the UK. What does Mike think about that? — Patti Sharpless (@Busymom142) February 20, 2019

Didn’t you earlier ask European countries to take all their Isis prisoners and put them on trial? If so, why are you not doing the same? — Sangeetha (@Sangeet67357829) February 20, 2019

After demanding the EU collect over 800 ISIS fighters captured in Syria, be prosecuted in their homelands. Trump & Pompeo refuse to recognize her citizenship. They can't simply deny someones citizenship, she can come back if she wants, if crimes were committed pursue them. — A. W. (@FultertonAW) February 20, 2019

with some insisting Muthana was entitled to a trial,

Well apparently it is if the president can decide who is entitled to rights as a citizen. Here in the US we have this thing called a trial. One outcome of a trial is prison. Not exile. This is not ancient Greece. — Eric Stoltz (@ericmstoltz) February 20, 2019

She is an American Citizen and entitled to due process. If she has committed a crime (ie. treason) then bring a case and put her on trial. You can’t just rescind citizenship via fiat. Maybe Putin can, but you can’t, sir. — LaMonte M. Fowler (@MontyFowler) February 20, 2019

or at least that her son deserved a second chance.

I think this decision is wrong actually. I think this woman and child should be brought back to the country and I think she should be arrested. The child is an innocent and an American citizen — baljul (@baljul2) February 20, 2019

Trump’s fans cheered the president and hurled taunts at the suddenly-remorseful IS wife.

Thank you Mr. President! She forfeited her citizenship when she committed treason. She sided with our enemy and can no longer be a recipient of our nation's generosity. — Lisa Meyers (@VetMom67) February 20, 2019

Good call!

Actions have consequences. So if you denounce our county and swear allegiance to ISIS, you are no longer welcome here. — CC (@ChatByCC) February 20, 2019

Enjoy your forever home — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2019

Some of the most strident “Resistance” voices actually crossed party lines to agree with their erstwhile nemesis.

Anyone who joins ISIS should not be allowed back into America. That's a decision you make.



The same is true for White Supremacists who attack minorities.



I only wish that Trump would stand up to Domestic Terrorist as he does with international terrorism. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 20, 2019

The one and only decision you have made that I support. — Shirley C (@ghhshirley) February 20, 2019

For the first time in two years I can say I agree with you. — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) February 20, 2019

Others commented on media double standards,

You get more of a fair shake in the MSM if you literally joined ISIS than if you’re a smirking teenager in a MAGA hat. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) February 19, 2019

while some attempted a “trial-by-Twitter”…

She seems to be remorseful - unlike that girl from the U.K. Every case needs to be carefully investigated & handled individually. 10 yrs probation IF ALLOWED to return - among other considerations... — Kenneth Fellenbaum (@KennethFellenb4) February 20, 2019

Has the world gone crazy? Are you not aware of this thing called a trial? We don't have a justice system based on Twitter comments and presidential whims. — Eric Stoltz (@ericmstoltz) February 20, 2019

And at least one person found it curious how Muthana had popped up at the same time as British IS wife Shamima Begum, whom Theresa May’s government announced it would strip of her citizenship on Tuesday.

Amazing coincidence! Both the USA and the UK have an ISIS child bride to vilify within days of each other! They are not even trying to hide the collusion between the illegal Brexit Referendum and POTUS election now! Who tracked these girls down, and why? — JustJewels #RevokeA50Now! #StopTrump (@PoliticsLostjr) February 20, 2019