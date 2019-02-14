Deus vult? Almost half Republican voters think GOD WANTED Trump to be president – poll

Separation of church and state aside, 45 percent of GOP voters share the belief of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that Donald Trump's 2016 presidential victory was God's will, according to a new poll.

Sarah Sanders shared her feelings about who was really 'meddling' in the 2016 elections with the Christian Broadcasting Network last month, and Fox News' Wednesday poll seems to suggest she is not alone.

When the network asked whether or not respondents agreed with the White House spokesperson's statement that "God wanted Donald Trump to become president," 25 percent of polled voters said they did. However, among those who actually voted for Trump in 2016, 45 percent of respondents said yes.

The proportion of those who feel God took a personal interest in the 2016 US elections only increases when it comes to evangelical Christians, with over half (55 percent) stating their agreement, compared to only around 20 percent for Catholics.

While unsurprisingly a considerable degree lower, even 8 percent of Hillary Clinton voters felt a divine hand had guided the polling process. These Democratic "yes" voters, however, may just be sharing their agreement with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, who said that if God had chosen Trump, "it is because he wanted to punish us for taking our democracy for granted."

To be fair, Fox's research was limited to only 1,004 registered voters questioned over a two-day period, and had a margin of error of 3 points.

It also missed the chance for follow-up questions from those who believe, to establish how far God's influence in the White House actually extends. Does God, for instance, help Trump with his incredible rhymes? We may never know for sure.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

