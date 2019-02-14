Remorseless ‘political prisoner’ Bill Cosby likens himself to MLK in message from prison

In a bizarre message issued from his maximum security prison cell, comedian and convicted serial sex offender Bill Cosby has described himself as a remorseless political prisoner and kindred spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron,” the former actor wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account. He likened his plight to that of the “Greatest Political Prisoners – Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis.”

Insisting that he’s innocent of all charges, Cosby said that he has “no remorse and will never have remorse.”

“I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile. The Truth Is Strong!” he wrote.

Cosby’s head-scratching decree echoed the audacious optimism of his publicist Andrew Wyatt, who told NBC in a multi-part interview on Cosby’s life in prison that his client is “mentally strong – he’s just a strong man.”

Wyatt described his employer’s prison routine in minute detail, framing the actor’s situation as a resolutely positive one.

“Despite the circumstances, this is an amazing experience,” Wyatt insisted, adding that Cosby is already making plans for when he’s released. Cosby’s lawyers have unsuccessfully attempted to appeal his conviction.

While Wyatt visits the man formerly known as “America’s Dad” every other week, Cosby’s wife Camille has not visited him once – and does not plan to. They speak on the phone instead, three times a day for three minutes.

Cosby was sentenced in September to three to 10 years’ imprisonment for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Costand, the only one of the dozens of women who came forward to accuse him of sexual assault whose case had not exceeded the statute of limitations. He’s currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Wyatt denounced the trial as “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States,” stopping just short of framing the entertainer as a Christ figure. “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. [I’m] not saying Mr Cosby’s Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries,” he said.

