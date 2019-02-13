HomeUSA News

British accents are coming! US parents worry over Peppa Pig influence

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 13:16
US parents have reported a mysterious phenomenon affecting their toddlers who have begun speaking in unusual accents. Researchers now believe they have tracked the source of foreign influence: Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig is a popular children’s TV show about a forever-young, female pig and her animal friends, all of whom speak in British accents as they adventure around a fictional town in the United Kingdom. The show boasts over seven million YouTube subscribers. Reports of the so-called ‘Peppa Effect’ have been flooding in from parents across the US.  

“Up until the age of 20 months, my daughter was a pristine developmental specimen, untouched by screen-time. Then we flew to Australia,” Janet Manley, a mother of two, who coined the name, wrote for Romper.

“After 21 hours of flight time spent binge-watching Peppa Pig episodes on the iPad, my kid had adopted Peppa Pig’s plum British accent, calling me ‘Mummy” and finishing her sentences with Peppa’s trademark snort… call it the Peppa effect.”

British parents weary of their children growing up on American TV shows and adopting a variety of American slang and twangs to their accents will take a certain satisfaction that, through Peppa Pig, British TV is now returning the favor.

In yet another amusing twist in the tale, it appears the Chinese may have foreseen the potential ‘threat’ posed by the ‘Peppa Effect,’ some time ago, as images of the pink swine were mysteriously banned on video-sharing website Douyin in 2018.

