Donald Trump's State of the Union address: RT's special coverage
The address, originally scheduled for January 29, was postponed due to the government shutdown after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened a legislative maneuver to block the president from speaking in the House Chamber.
The US president’s special guests include a boy bullied because of his last name, a Holocaust survivor who also witnessed the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, family members of a Nevada couple killed by illegal immigrants, a recovering opioid addict, and a Department of Homeland Security agent. Some House Democrats have threatened to boycott the address, for a second year in a row.
Watch RT America’s special coverage of the event for live updates, commentary and analysis of Donald Trump's speech.
