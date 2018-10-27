Reports of several dead, SWAT engaging synagogue shooter on Pittsburgh police radio
Active shooter at Pittsburgh synagogue, victims reported

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to local reporters at the scene.

The shooter is reportedly inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Wilkins Avenue.

Local authorities have confirmed the shooter situation. “ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area,” the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted.

Details of dramatic police standoff with the shooter are emerging via police radio broadcast on the Broadcastify website. An officer at the scene has told his colleagues over the police radio that there are "four down in the atrium." Another one said "I've got one alive."

"We need armor," one police officer is heard saying, while another one requested to "open up the back for rescue."

A photo posted online by WTAE journalist Chris Lovingood showed police vehicles at the location.

