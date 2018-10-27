‘All these Jews need to die’: Pittsburgh shooter used AR-15 & handguns in synagogue massacre
The shooter, described as a white 46-year-old male, was carrying an AR-15 and a Glock pistol. He was also found with an additional weapon attached to his ankle and a pistol in his waistband, according to police radio chatter.
After unleashing bullets on the congregation, the gunman shot at officers as soon as they arrived at the scene, forcing them to use their vehicles as shields.
The suspect barricaded himself inside while he was shooting, eventually emerging during negotiations with police. Authorities have confirmed that multiple people were shot, but have so far declined to specify numbers.
There were also reports that the suspect brought an explosive device into the synagogue and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been dispatched to comb through the building.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
