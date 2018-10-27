HomeUS News

Trump on synagogue massacre: ‘Little to do with gun laws, something has to be done with hate in US’

Get short URL
An officer passes through a roadblock after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. © John Altdorfer / Reuters
US President Donald Trump has responded to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting by saying that something must be done about hate in America, and that armed guards at churches and synagogues are an option.

The US president said the shooting has little to do with gun laws, and that results could have been different if someone had been armed inside the place of worship.

“If they had some kind of a protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a much more different situation, they didn’t," he told reporters while boarding Air Force One.

READ MORE: ‘All these Jews need to die’: Pittsburgh shooter used AR-15 & handguns in synagogue massacre

He said that when people do such actions, they should receive the death penalty.

"I think one thing we should do is we would stiffen up our laws with guns with the death penalty," he said. "When people do this they should get the death penalty."

Trump's remarks came after he earlier tweeted that he had been watching the events in Pittsburgh unfold, and that the incident was "far more devastating than originally thought."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies