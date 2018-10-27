Trump on synagogue massacre: ‘Little to do with gun laws, something has to be done with hate in US’

US President Donald Trump has responded to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting by saying that something must be done about hate in America, and that armed guards at churches and synagogues are an option.

The US president said the shooting has little to do with gun laws, and that results could have been different if someone had been armed inside the place of worship.

“If they had some kind of a protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a much more different situation, they didn’t," he told reporters while boarding Air Force One.

He said that when people do such actions, they should receive the death penalty.

"I think one thing we should do is we would stiffen up our laws with guns with the death penalty," he said. "When people do this they should get the death penalty."

Trump's remarks came after he earlier tweeted that he had been watching the events in Pittsburgh unfold, and that the incident was "far more devastating than originally thought."

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

