Drunken US sailor found naked in Japanese couple’s home

A US Navy officer stationed in Japan has been arrested after he was found naked inside a Japanese couple’s house. The nude dude apparently slipped into the house after a night of drinking and made himself at home.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Williams was reportedly drunk when he stumbled into the unlocked apartment in Ebina City, near the Yokosuka naval base, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The homeowner told Japanese newspaper Kanagawa Shimbun that he woke to find Williams taking a shower, visibly intoxicated. The man alerted his wife, who called the police. Williams was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and taken into custody.

Also on rt.com Norwegian navy blows up torpedoes on shipwrecked warship (VIDEO)

The US Navy is "continuing to monitor and cooperate with local police regarding the alleged illegal residential break-in," Naval Air Facility Atsugi spokesman Sam Samuelson told the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

"Of course, the Navy takes this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement as the investigation continues," Samuelson added.

Yokosuka is the home base of the 7th Fleet, the US Navy’s largest fleet with 20,000 sailors and 50-70 vessels.

Also on rt.com Navy disciplines sailors for LSD ring aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

The conduct of American sailors in Japan has come under criticism before, for incidents more serious than a drunken shower. A group of 7th Fleet sailors were disciplined last year for using and distributing LSD while stationed at Yokosuka. All 14 sailors involved worked on the nuclear reactors of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

A spate of drunk-driving cases and two cases of rape and murder led the US Navy to slap all 18,600 sailors at a naval base in Okinawa with a drinking ban and curtail their off-base liberty in 2016. The incidents enraged locals, who marched on the streets demanding an end to the US presence on Okinawa.

All members of the US military based in Okinawa were again restricted to base one year later, after a drunk Marine plowed his truck into another vehicle while running a red light. The driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old Japanese man, was killed.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

