Polar vortex causes massive 21-car pile-up on upstate NY highway (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Treacherous winter storm conditions caused a 21-car pileup on a highway in upstate New York, east of Batavia, forcing the entire interstate to close for several hours. One of the vehicles involved was a State Police car.

New York State Police are on the scene investigating and assisting drivers involved in the grisly accident that took place in the eastbound lanes of Interstate Route 90. The crash happened around 2 pm local time, between Batavia and Rochester in Genesee County.

State Police are on the scene and investigating a multiple vehicle crash on the Thruway near Batavia. More than 20 vehicles, including a state police vehicle, were involved in the crash. pic.twitter.com/5cJV9XTnJh — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 30, 2019

One of the cars was a State Police cruiser. The officer was reported injured but his life is not threatened. The condition of other drivers was not immediately known.

Look at the snow drifts at the Thompson Farm out in Batavia. A travel advisory has been issued for Genesee County. Expect near zero visibility at times. #ROCpic.twitter.com/gPqkzamlZU — Mark McLean (@Wxandgardenguy) January 30, 2019

ALERT-WESTERN NY: All lanes are blocked on I-90 westbound at exit 47 due to an accident. Westbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 47 (LeRoy). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

View the Travelers Map: https://t.co/RYF5rytj4t — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) January 30, 2019

A travel advisory was issued for Genesee County on Wednesday afternoon. Video from nearby roads reveals the whiteout conditions in which the crash took place.

It is just brutally cold no matter which way you put it. In #Batavia it’s whiteout conditions when the wind starts whipping up. pic.twitter.com/IGNWTegeUy — Amanda Valdes (@Whamandaa) January 30, 2019

New York State Police just released these images of the 21 vehicle accident that happened on the thruway earlier today near Batavia. https://t.co/hUO5gLNr2Zpic.twitter.com/W3BgcZbUz5 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) January 30, 2019

The freakishly cold, snowy weather besieging much of the northern US comes from the polar vortex, a mass of cold air normally found around the Arctic Circle that occasionally breaks apart to send icy devastation southward.

Also on rt.com Blizzard paralyzes Moscow with 50+ car collisions & dozens of flight delays (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!