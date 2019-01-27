Blizzard paralyzes Moscow with 50+ car collisions & dozens of flight delays (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of car accidents, including massive pileups that blocked major motorways, have virtually brought the Russian capital to standstill amid an extreme snowstorm that also temporarily disrupted air traffic in Moscow.

Moscow authorities have deployed over 12,000 pieces of equipment to clear the snow from roads and sidewalks all across the city. Nevertheless, severe weather conditions in and around Moscow caused massive pileups on Saturday.

On Simferopol highway, more than 50 vehicles were involved in several collisions, halting traffic in both directions for miles. Videos from the scene shared on social media showed the extent of the damage. Luckily no one died in the accidents, with only three injuries being reported. It took authorities hours to clear the road before the motorists could finally proceed to their destination.

Heavy snowfall which blanketed Moscow also caused a separate pileup on Novorizhskoe highway. At least one person suffered injuries in the accident which involved at least 15 cars, authorities said.

The winter storm also caused major disruption at Moscow’s airports. At least 11 flights were canceled at Domodedovo airport, while others flights landing and departing noticed delays. At Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports, around 30 flights were delayed.

Симферопольский стандарт

(Симферопольское шоссе, 55 километр) pic.twitter.com/wkDwM44Sfk — Игорь Люско (@Igor_Lusko) January 26, 2019

