Dems hysteria over Starbucks CEO Schultz is all about power, not political views – Tucker Carlson

Democratic outrage over Starbucks founder Howard Schultz’s presidential campaign shows they care only about power, not political agenda, Fox anchor Tucker Carlson said.

While Schulz’s political views are “indistinguishable” from those of establishment Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, his third-party campaign status is the only thing that matters, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his latest remarks on Tuesday.

“What Democrats really want, what they're not kidding about, at all, is political power… Poor, hapless Howard Schultz and his overfunded midlife crisis just got in their way. So, they have to crush him,” Carlson said.

Schultz, a billionaire responsible for putting a Starbucks in every strip-mall in America, quit the firm last year. The former coffee kingpin announced on Sunday that he is “seriously considering” a shot at the presidency in 2020, as an independent candidate.

Schultz was immediately lambasted by the liberal establishment and media. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg warned that Schultz would “just split the anti-Trump vote and end up re-electing the president,” while liberal think-tank head Neera Tanden announced that she would spearhead a Starbucks boycott.

Potential Democratic candidate Julian Castro appeared on television to plead with Schultz to pull out of contention.

“I have a concern that if he did run that essentially, it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected,” Castro said. “I would suggest to Mr Schultz to truly think about the negative impact that that might make.”

Schultz’s positions are not the problem. Even as a self-described “independent centrist,” he does not stray too far from the Democratic orthodoxy. The billionaire candidate rejects universal healthcare and free college tuition, and has called the leftist progressive wing of the Democratic party “un-American.” Instead, he advocates fiscal responsibility, gun control, and moderate immigration reform.

“If you sincerely thought Barack Obama did a great job as president, you'd probably be perfectly happy with Howard Schultz at the helm,” Carlson continued. However, the party establishment don’t want to risk their only shot at unseating Trump.

Neither do some passionate Democratic voters. Schultz was heckled and jeered at his first public appearance as candidate in a Manhattan bookstore on Monday night.

“Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire a**hole,” the disgruntled Democrat shouted. “Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the world.”

Here's the video. A heckler shouts at Howard Schultz during an event in New York: "Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire asshole." Via CNN pic.twitter.com/oabwfNnsmp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2019

Carlson concluded that Schultz’s ‘liberal’ opponents are all eschewing the classic liberal concept of welcoming a third candidate in the hope that the best ideas win.

“You get the strong feeling they prefer to see just one candidate on the ballot,” he said. “That way they’d win every time. Voters couldn’t screw it up with their dumb opinions.”

