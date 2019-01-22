‘Not dead yet!’ Fox & Friends apologizes for airing premature Ginsburg obit

Fox & Friends has apologized profusely after accidentally airing a graphic memorializing the still-living Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during prime Trump viewing hours.

The premature obituary aired for just a few seconds during Fox & Friends – reportedly one of President Donald Trump’s favorite shows – but the hosts insist there was nothing more at play than simple control-room blundering.

“We don’t want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. It was an accident,” host Steve Doocy said. “We apologize, big mistake,” added Ainsley Earhardt.

The Fox hosts insist that Ginsburg is alive and well – or at least, alive and still recovering from pneumonia and lung cancer surgery, and presumably still healing the ribs she broke back in November after allegedly falling in her office.

A source familiar with the inner workings of Fox & Friends told Mediaite that the show’s graphics team had merely switched the number of the Ginsburg obit - which featured a photo of the justice captioned “1933-2019” - with the number of another animation that was supposed to play as an introduction to Earhardt’s segment on campus culture. Honest mistake!

While most media outlets claim Ginsburg is expected to make a full recovery from the pneumonia she developed following cancer surgery, the 85-year-old’s frail appearance and frequent absences have SCOTUS-watchers on the edge of their seats, and CNN’s insistence that she is “reading legal briefs and participating in cases by relaying her votes to the other justices” came across a bit strained. Ginsburg has canceled multiple public events this month and skipped at least three straight days of oral arguments for the first time in her lengthy career.

While she has never expressed any plans to retire, the Santa Monica Observer claims she had planned on doing just that later this month.

Twitter had a field day with the goof.

Just sayin' that Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have been dead for years already and they'd not let anyone know. pic.twitter.com/LdvR93rfJp — Paul G. Derham (@notpaulderham) January 21, 2019

Many seemed to think it wasn’t a mistake at all, either slamming Fox for wishful thinking...

Just because fox and friend wishes RBG was dead doesn’t make her actually dead. https://t.co/TQbJkprXkR — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 21, 2019

If you believe this was an "accident" then Rudy Giuliani can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge. https://t.co/HrWe0yJjRD — Rich Orsillo (@richorsillo) January 21, 2019

There is no way in hell that these words just popped up onto the screen! Someone in the control room was either screwing around, or purposefully meant to OOPS this!



So disgraceful! Just another reason that @FoxNews should be shut down!#deplorablehttps://t.co/3nSUfPSD7W — Lisa Welch (@LisaSWelch) January 22, 2019

...or claiming it was true after all

@CNBCnow said RBG is already dead. Hence the attempted postponing of the SOTU address by @SpeakerPelosi . Her seat would be empty. #truth@realDonaldTrump Time to NOMINATE! 👍🏼🇺🇸❤️ — Grimesy (@jgrimesrice) January 21, 2019

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the perfect example of human taxidermy working. You literally can't even tell that she's actually dead. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/5zKOuhwy4Z — Ivan Trumpovic (@trumpovic02) September 26, 2018

or offering their own bizarre theories.

I think it’s hilarious FOX News “remembered” Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



First of all, it’s a dream of mine to be remembered before I’m dead. I would die from laughter. Secondly, LOL to anyone who doesn’t know RBG is kept alive by the Rothchilds’ and Beyoncé’s secret black magic spells pic.twitter.com/aiIew6rZ09 — Will Kremer (@WillKremer) January 21, 2019

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being kept alive by the same dark magic Democrats use to get the dead to vote for them. #RBG — Justiñ (@JustinFelicies) January 17, 2019

[RBG] is a cyborg powered by the blood of virgin space hedgehogs from the lower 8th dimension. Every day Willy Wonka has to make tiny tacos to lure the space hedgehogs into our dimension, so he can capture them with a butterfly net made of mermaid hair. Q #QANon#WWG1WGA — FeloniousTrump (@PresidentMoron) January 21, 2019

Hi Justice Ginsburg, a bunch of news outlets once declared me dead, too. But I’m still working to make the world a better place. Just like you. Here’s to many more years of fighting for justice. https://t.co/tCcceAs4Os — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 21, 2019

