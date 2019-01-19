'Prove that WALLS WORK!' Trump fundraiser aims to flood Dems' offices with fake BRICKS

President Donald Trump is rallying his supporters during the government shutdown with a clever fundraising campaign that needles his Democratic opponents while padding his war chest for the upcoming reelection battle.

Supporters can buy "faux bricks" printed with border security facts to send to the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to an email that went out to Trump supporters on Friday, pledging to deliver a reminder of the president's keystone campaign promise right to the opposition's doorstep.

"Together, we can build a BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL around their offices to protect us from their radical left-wing agenda," the email proclaimed.

The message directed supporters to a new website, buildtheborderwall.com, where they could donate $20.20 in return for a foam brick to be sent to either Pelosi or Schumer. It was Trump's own "brilliant idea to make sure Chuck and Nancy have no choice but to listen to the American people," the site boasts.

Like all the best deals, the build-a-wall fundraiser runs for a limited time only, ending at midnight – though there's an option to make the donation a recurring monthly payment. With an ambitious goal of 100,000 bricks, the campaign seems designed to shore up supporters' faith in Trump, which may be flagging after four weeks of government shutdown with no sign that Democrats are any closer to coughing up the $5.6 billion the president has requested to fund the Mexican border wall than they were before – and the "wall" having devolved into a steel fence.

Trump's detractors pounced on the campaign,

…but then, the email wasn't meant for them.

