Casualties as blast in Manbij, Syria reportedly occurs near US-led coalition patrol

A powerful blast has hit the northern Syrian city of Manbij, which was recently threatened by Turkey over its Kurdish control. Several people were killed, with local sources claiming Kurdish-allied US soldiers were among the dead.

The blast happened near a restaurant and market. Preliminary reports say at least six people were killed and 19 others injured by the explosion. Various sources on the ground claim that between two and five US soldiers are among the casualties, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Update: #USA Blackhawks are landing next to targeted site in #Manbij

US Service men were injured. An US patrol was near the targeted restaurant - according to locals some were enjoying a meal inside the restaurant pic.twitter.com/AIM6lgcuwa — Rojava News (@Rojava_News_) January 16, 2019

#Breaking#Syria#EasternEuphrates

Explosion reported near a market in #Manbij. Unclear if #US soldiers (who were there) are involved.@AleppoAMC says that 5 US servicemen have been killed but I tend to be skeptical. pic.twitter.com/580NPH124y — MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) January 16, 2019

Photos and footage purportedly taken at the scene show a damaged building with broken windows and what appear to be blood stains on a column and several damaged cars.

Al Jazeera sources said the death toll includes two US soldiers, one Kurdish fighter, and six civilians. They reported that the blast had apparently targeted a US patrol. Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak said five Americans were killed by the explosion.

#BREAKING Sources to Al Jazeera claim that 6 civilians killed and 19 injured in downtown #Manbij, #Syria as a result of a blast coinciding with #US forces patrol in the city center.



🔴 There are reports that several U.S. forces could have been injured during the attack. — IntelSky📡✈ (@Intel_sky) January 16, 2019

Meanwhile, a helicopter apparently sent to the area by the US military was filmed by bystanders.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) mouthpiece Al-Amaq said the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

#BREAKING First video footage showing US helicopters evacuating wounded and dead from the explosion area in #Manbij



via: .@leventkemaIpic.twitter.com/I76yxBwx7p — EHA News (@eha_news) January 16, 2019

An explosion took place in Syria's Manbij near the route of the US-led international coalition's patrol, some people were wounded, the city's military council said. Video by @Sputnik_Insightpic.twitter.com/uDeqJvow8b — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) January 16, 2019

Footage shows US helicopter taking off from #Manbij municipal football court. Helicopter had landed near blast site. US casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/mf6srNOV24 — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) January 16, 2019

Manbij is a strategically located city, which is at the center of a tense confrontation between the Kurds and Turkey, which considers the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists. Ankara has threatened to launch a military operation to kick them out of the city.

The US, which supported Kurdish militias with arms and training while they were focusing on fighting jihadist forces, is now in the process of withdrawing its troops from Kurdish-controlled parts of Syria. The promised pullout would take time, however, and in practice US soldiers continue missions on the ground.

