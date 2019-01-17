Florida politician doubles down against ‘Hamas-loving anti-Semite’ Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

Hallandale Beach commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub faces a formal reprimand for “hateful” comments after claiming the Senate’s new Muslim representative might “blow up Capitol Hill” and refusing to back down.

Calls for the South Florida beach-side city commissioner’s resignation began pouring in after the comment posted on Facebook went viral. There, Lima-Taub wrote that she “proudly” signed a petition to remove Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib from Congress.

“A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill,” the post stated.

The message was eventually deleted, but not before the screenshots were taken and started making the rounds on social media.

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub says Muslim congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib might “blow up” Capitol Hill because Florida https://t.co/hKPGqU0Uw6pic.twitter.com/TS5ETGyYUG — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 16, 2019

Seemingly unperturbed by the public outcry, including condemnations by several fellow commissioners, she doubled down in the following comments.

Speaking to NBC Miami by phone, Lima-Taub – who was born in Israel – added a few more smears: “I urge anyone that was offended by it, especially some of the self-righteous colleagues that I have, to research and Google BDS [movement calling for boycott of Israel], Google Hamas, Google Hezbollah.”

Yet, the outbursts have not been well-received by numerous sides, including local politicians. Fellow commissioner Michele Lazarow told reporters Wednesday that she plans to sponsor an official resolution condemning the “hateful and bigoted” remarks. The public censure will come before the commission as early as January 23.

Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana also chimed in calling the remarks “evidently racist,” going as far as to call for her resignation.

Senator Tlaib herself responded to the comments on her Twitter account, sneaking in a jab against President Trump in the process.

This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum - this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.https://t.co/3THoHQmRVy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019

“This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum - this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it,” the tweet reads.

This is not the firebrand commissioner’s first time facing backlash over a public comment. Last October, Lima-Taub displayed her disinclination for the art of subtlety when she compared Hallandale Beach mayor Keith London to both Hitler and Fidel Castro at a commission meeting.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!