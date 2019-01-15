Stormy Daniels & 'porn lawyer' Avenatti now suing ‘pro-Trump’ vice cops

Porn star and alleged presidential mistress Stormy Daniels and erstwhile Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Avenatti are back in the spotlight with another lawsuit – this time against the Ohio cops who arrested her last year.

The dynamic duo have filed a civil rights suit against the Columbus vice squad for over $2 million, claiming false arrest, civil conspiracy, and malicious prosecution by the four detectives who arrested Daniels in the middle of a strip show in July.

A statement relating to the civil rights lawsuit we filed moments ago on behalf of @stormydaniels, together with a link to the Complaint, is below. #Bastahttps://t.co/qjXmToSQBOpic.twitter.com/q55foyv6ET — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 14, 2019

The suit alleges that the Trump-supporting “rogue cops” pursued a “political vendetta” against Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – and even researched her before arresting her in “retaliation” for her very public attacks on President Trump, with whom she claims to have had an affair in 2006. Avenatti even managed to work in a mention of Russia in the “press release” he tweeted introducing this latest lawsuit.

After the ignominious dismissal of their defamation lawsuit against the president, in which they were ordered to pay $300,000 in legal fees, the pair are aiming a bit lower this time, seeking a declaration from the Court that the arrest violated Daniels' constitutional rights – on top of $1mn in compensatory damages and over $1mn in punitive damages.

Daniels was arrested on three counts of illegally touching a patron during a performance at Sirens, where she was plying the pole as part of her Make America Horny Again tour – piggybacking on the notoriety arising from her status as former presidential paramour. While she was accused of touching not one, not two, but three undercover detectives, charges were dismissed hours after the arrest, which Avenatti condemned as “a setup & politically motivated” – since the cops were “avowed supporters of President Trump” and “registered Republicans,” as spelled out in his complaint.

Two of the arresting officers have been relieved of duty for unrelated reasons, involving the shooting of a suspected prostitute, and the entire vice unit is currently under FBI investigation.

I am pleased to announce that @StormyDaniels and I will attend the congressional hearing when Cohen testifies. Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for @StormyDaniels. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

Daniels and her self-appointed “protector” have been conspicuously absent from the limelight recently, with Avenatti ensnared in a domestic violence beef and Daniels trying to cover the cost of Trump's legal fees by selling copies of her book, which describes the president’s anatomy in unwelcome detail. Avenatti officially withdrew his name from the pool of likely Democratic candidates last month, plagued by an arrest and restraining order for allegedly abusing his girlfriend combined with a series of increasingly bizarre comments – as well as an unsolicited offer to represent a man filmed in an altercation with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

