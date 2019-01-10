HomeUSA News

We shall overcomb? Ted Cruz says rabbi thinks his beard ‘might bring peace to Middle East’

Published time: 10 Jan, 2019 13:06
File Photo: Senator Ted Cruz participates in a mock swearing in with US Vice President Mike Pence. © Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Ted Cruz says an unidentified rabbi in Israel thinks his beard could “put the fear of the Lord in Israel’s enemies and promote Middle East peace.” The internet reacted accordingly.

A flattered Cruz shared the incredible compliment on Twitter Wednesday, humbly acknowledging that while the praise was “pretty cool”, it might be “a bit much”, to which the internet collectively replied: “Ya think?” In GIF form, of course.

More than a few skeptics appeared to doubt the quote (that almost certainly came from a real rabbi of an unknown person studying in Israel that really is good friends with the Texas senator), and it remains to be seen if the Texan’s facial hair truly can overcome deeply-rooted divisions.

