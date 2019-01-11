Tulsi 2020: Hawaii congresswoman says she’s running for president

Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Samoan and Hindu congresswoman is an Iraq War veteran and an outspoken critic of US ‘regime change’ policy in Syria.

“I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” Gabbard told CNN’s Van Jones, the network revealed on Friday evening. The interview will air on Saturday evening.

“There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve,” she said, mentioning healthcare access, criminal justice reform and climate change as her key platform issues.

There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace.

Gabbard was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She served in a medical unit of the Hawaii National Guard and was deployed in Kuwait and Iraq.

