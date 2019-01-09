Angry parents & a paltry podium: Pelosi & Schumer make perfect meme fodder with joint address

Top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer unwittingly inspired an impressive array of memes with their double-act address in response to President Donald Trump's Oval Office speech.

The pair’s stern stares reminded many people of angry parents about to lay into their child for missing curfew. The “we’re so disappointed by you” look was picked up and mocked by many on Twitter.

Others found the fact that they were sharing a small podium between them quite amusing, with some joking it was the result of the government shutdown.

Comedian Stephen Colbert’s Twitter account wondered why they couldn’t stretch to two podiums for the top ranking Democrats, especially as they had managed to gather six US flags to place in the background.

I guess since gov shutdown they couldn’t afford a bigger podium... — Dustin K Greco (@EchoesInTheHall) January 9, 2019 "Move over!" ... "No, you move over." ... "Stand aside and let me speak." ... "I can't, I'm wearing sandals. They'll see." ... "Ok, squeeze on in." — Ray Merrill (@thrunch) January 9, 2019

Took 3 hours for a 40-person writing team to come up within a non-vicious joke. https://t.co/L3sLbyath7 — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) January 9, 2019

This in turn was mocked, as someone joked it took Colbert’s writing team 40 minutes to come up with a joke that wasn’t “vicious.”

Another pointed out that the pair looked as though they had been drawn by South Park cartoonists.

Looks like they hired South Park animators to draw them in. Stare at Chuck and tell me you don't see it. #SouthParkSchumer — WytchiePooh (@WytchiePooh) January 9, 2019

Others shared other movie and TV characters that Pelosi and Schumer reminded them of, from the twins in the Shining to Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber.

One person shared a frightening looking face swap of the two Democrats.

Another Twitter user took the chance to argue a case for term limits for representatives. Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987, and Schumer has been a senator since 1998, after serving in the House before that, since 1980.

My contribution towards the memes for tonight pic.twitter.com/ujosSryjEU — stephie (@buzzsawsmom) January 9, 2019

