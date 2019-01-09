Angry parents & a paltry podium: Pelosi & Schumer make perfect meme fodder with joint address
The pair’s stern stares reminded many people of angry parents about to lay into their child for missing curfew. The “we’re so disappointed by you” look was picked up and mocked by many on Twitter.
I suddenly feel like I've disappointed my parents. pic.twitter.com/uUn870tQEG— Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) January 9, 2019
They're an instant hit, for creating memes pic.twitter.com/lqYyuJEjfN— FPM (@HarshObserver1) January 9, 2019
we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 9, 2019
your father and i are going to take turns talking to you now pic.twitter.com/vpeHCZh6Ou
Others found the fact that they were sharing a small podium between them quite amusing, with some joking it was the result of the government shutdown.
Comedian Stephen Colbert’s Twitter account wondered why they couldn’t stretch to two podiums for the top ranking Democrats, especially as they had managed to gather six US flags to place in the background.
I guess since gov shutdown they couldn’t afford a bigger podium...— Dustin K Greco (@EchoesInTheHall) January 9, 2019
"Move over!" ... "No, you move over." ... "Stand aside and let me speak." ... "I can't, I'm wearing sandals. They'll see." ... "Ok, squeeze on in."— Ray Merrill (@thrunch) January 9, 2019
Took 3 hours for a 40-person writing team to come up within a non-vicious joke. https://t.co/L3sLbyath7— Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) January 9, 2019
This in turn was mocked, as someone joked it took Colbert’s writing team 40 minutes to come up with a joke that wasn’t “vicious.”
Another pointed out that the pair looked as though they had been drawn by South Park cartoonists.
Looks like they hired South Park animators to draw them in. Stare at Chuck and tell me you don't see it. #SouthParkSchumer— WytchiePooh (@WytchiePooh) January 9, 2019
Others shared other movie and TV characters that Pelosi and Schumer reminded them of, from the twins in the Shining to Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber.
One person shared a frightening looking face swap of the two Democrats.
Guys. I think we found our Oscars co-hosts.— Dave Jargowsky (@DaveJargo) January 9, 2019
Another Twitter user took the chance to argue a case for term limits for representatives. Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987, and Schumer has been a senator since 1998, after serving in the House before that, since 1980.
My contribution towards the memes for tonight pic.twitter.com/ujosSryjEU— stephie (@buzzsawsmom) January 9, 2019
