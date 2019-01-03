Canadian man jumped White House fence, carrying whisky and looking for love advice from Trump

Whatever your embarrassing New Year’s story is, one Canadian man has it beaten. Yianny Georgopoulos was arrested on White House grounds, and told the secret service he wanted President Trump’s advice to “find a wife.”

According to court documents seen by NBC Washington, Georgopoulos approached the White House just after midnight on Wednesday, carrying two bottles of Crown Royal Canadian whisky – meant as gifts for the president.

CROWN ROYAL ARREST OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE - Feds charge Yianny Georgopoulous with moving security barrier outside White House. Police: Man said he "was here to see the President and wanted to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal alcohol to him." pic.twitter.com/ahpTGof1rL — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 2, 2019

The gift-bearing burglar clambered over the White House fence using a bicycle rack, but was “immediately arrested” by Secret Service agents on the other side. He then told the agents that he wanted romantic advice from Trump, and was planning on asking the president – who has been married three times – how to “find a wife.”

Georgopoulos told the agents that he had been arrested for erratic behavior before. He said he had threatened his own family members, stalked his cousin, and “can’t go home” to Canada, without elaborating further. He said that he had seen the “NO TRESPASSING” signs, but ignored them on his quest to get some face time with Trump.

Whatever romantic advice Trump could have offered him, Georgopoulos’ gifts were ill thought out. The president is a self-described teetotaler and opts for his signature Diet Coke at state dinners or foreign events.

Georgopoulos can now count himself among the handful of trespassers who have taken a shot at getting into the White House during the Trump presidency. A man carrying a backpack with a letter for Trump and two cans of mace was arrested within steps of the presidential residence in March 2017. Later that year, a Kentucky man was arrested after hopping the perimeter barrier dressed in a Pikachu suit.

