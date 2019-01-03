Trump’s ‘Game of Thrones’ poster leaves everyone puzzled

President Trump kicked 2019 off in bizarre style, bringing an oversize Game of Thrones-inspired meme poster to his first cabinet meeting. The poster’s appearance has journalists, pundits, and the twitterati confused.

The intersection between memes and reality is alive and well in 2019. Facing the press at his first cabinet meeting of the year, President Trump displayed an oversized poster of himself along with the text “Sanctions Are Coming” on the table in the Roosevelt Room.

Trump first shared the image – inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones and its tagline “Winter is Coming” last November – as his administration reimposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran. Featuring a stern and somber image of himself, Trump’s effort at ‘foreign policy through sh*tposting’ was excoriated by the media at the time.

The poster remained an elephant in the room during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, however, as the president spoke at length about his efforts to withdraw troops from Syria, make peace with North Korea, and build a wall along the Mexican border. He also touched on criticism from Utah Senator Mitt Romney and his unpopularity in Europe, but at no point addressed the poster or spoke about sanctions.

Journalists, pundits, and commentators were left to decipher the cryptic message. Was the poster an attempt at foreshadowing, or some grade-A trolling from the commander-in-chief?

The Russiagaters and #Resistance members were quick to describe the poster’s appearance as yet another national crisis. “Will it hang in his cell?” one pondered.

Trump spouted Soviet propaganda with a poster of himself on the table in front of him. Just pointing this out In case you forgot that we are STILL living through a national crisis... https://t.co/T39dx19rHG — HawaiiDelilah (@HawaiiDelilah) January 3, 2019

Check out notebook in front of Trump. Looks as if it's got two pieces of paper in it.



And the "Sanctions are Coming" poster is just bizarre. Will TRUMP have it framed? Will it hang in his cell?#TrumpShutDown#AlertTheDaycareStaff#ComplicitGOP#TeamTreasonpic.twitter.com/qAX9DCWILK — C'estMoi! (@mostwiselatina) January 2, 2019

With much of Game of Thrones’ action taking place at a gigantic ice wall along the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms, some commentators figured it was surely a reference to Trump’s obsession with building a wall along the US’ southern border with Mexico. They were also keen to point out that in the fictional show, the wall didn’t actually keep the dreaded White Walkers out.

So Trump displayed a Game of Thrones-esque poster at his Cabinet meeting today, where he went on and on about how great walls are.



Is he not aware what happened to the North Wall in that show? It was kind of a big plot development... — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 3, 2019

Trump’s “sanctions are coming” poster fits with my theory that he got his idea for building a wall to keep out “undesirables” from Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/8iENuABrBp — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 2, 2019

Walls work, Trump says in front of a poster memeing "Game Of Thrones", where a wall absolutely did not work https://t.co/oTH2CNseBVpic.twitter.com/EchljztLH4 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 2, 2019

Others showed respect for Trump’s tireless dedication to the art of the sh*tpost.

Left or Right, pro or anti Trump.... I think we can come together and acknowledge that the man is the greatest shitposter of all time.



Yes, that's a poster of his "Sanctions are Coming" tweet on the table.



He literally memes in white house meetings. pic.twitter.com/GCxsMLgDZv — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 2, 2019

Trump has a giant poster printed out of the “Sanctions are coming” meme sitting on the table while he talks to the press.



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/WaRnB1vFCE — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 2, 2019

Trump dragging a poster-sized printout of the GAME OF THRONES meme into a meeting, like some kind of Big Boy security blanket, is extremely fucking funny. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 2, 2019

HBO, however, was likely not amused. When Trump first tweeted the meme back in November, the network replied “how do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” – the show’s fictional language.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

