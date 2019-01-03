2018: The year the media predicted Trump’s imminent downfall. Again, again… and again (VIDEO)

For news consumers, 2018 was the year that the US media went into Trump hysteria overdrive, repeatedly and erroneously predicting his imminent downfall. RT plunged headfirst into a year’s worth of Trump obsession.

Within three months of Donald Trump’s inauguration, important people on television were already forecasting the president’s resignation over the still unproven allegations that his campaign had colluded with the Kremlin. “The walls are closing in”, “this could be grounds for impeachment” – these were terms that were thrown around literally six months ago. They’re not true now, and they definitely weren’t true in June.

The result of this year-long hyperventilating is now clear upon review: In 2018, CNN, MSNBC and other mainstream outlets took the American people for a ride. Even when California’s wildfires grabbed headlines – or SNL put out Christmas skits – Trump and his allegedly doomed presidency remained the focus.

RT’s Ilya Petrenko relived the fond memories of 2018’s Trump psychosis.

