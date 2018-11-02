‘Sanctions are coming’: Trump’s Game of Thrones Iran threat unleashes internet wildfire

US President Donald Trump’s decision to use a Game of Thrones themed picture to threaten Iran with sanctions has set off social media like a band of wildlings attacking a freefolk village.

On Friday Trump tweeted an image of himself purposefully striding forward along with the words "Sanctions are coming. November 5" written in the iconic Game of Thrones style across his chest.

Unsurprisingly the internet jumped on the cinematic warning like a army of wights ripping apart human flesh. The speed and creativity of many of the photoshop efforts was something to behold.

America is still patiently waiting for Barry O to resurrect like John Snow... pic.twitter.com/BEpY33oGdu — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 2, 2018

i'm starting to question whether we are a grown-up, adult country https://t.co/vsnJjev3d2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 2, 2018

The Donald.

Mike Pence.

Jeff Sessions.

Ryan Zinke.

Kirstjen Nielsen.

Steve King.

Ted Cruz.

Devin Nunes.

Don Jr.

Jerry Falwell Jr.

Sean Hannity.

Dana Loesch. pic.twitter.com/koSZLQistX — AltRockyNPS 🌎 (@AltRockyNPS) November 2, 2018

It appears the governing of the United States has changed from a reality TV show into a fantasy TV show. https://t.co/bUoNRwJoqu — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 2, 2018

About the same probability... pic.twitter.com/YGsiizQeEG — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 2, 2018

Predictably, many took it as an opportunity to blast Trump, including photoshopping Robert Mueller into Game of Thrones scenes and alluding to the special counsel investigation.

The tweet even prompted a response from the makers of the television series, with HBO stating that it would prefer if the Commander-in-Chief refrained from using their trademark.

trump sending jared to deal with HBO pic.twitter.com/I2JNUwQX3D — darth™ (@darth) November 2, 2018

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement to CNBC.

