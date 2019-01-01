‘I’ll give all the Jews wrong meds’: Anti-Zionist tweets get Muslim doctor fired AND haunt her later

A former resident at a hospital in Ohio has been accused of fomenting hatred towards Jews and of whitewashing the Holocaust, after her tweets, in which she compared Israel to Nazi Germany, resurfaced and gained traction online.

Lara Kollab, 27, a recent graduate of the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, was recently fired from her position as an Internal Medicine Resident at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, after it emerged that she had been fanning anti-Semitic sentiment on Twitter for at least the last six years.

Kollab started her job at the clinic in July 2018 and was fired in September, over a series of spiteful postings that were brought to the attention of her supervisors, Yeshiva World News reported, citing hospital employees.

Four months after Kollab was sacked, the tweets that cost her the job have resurfaced and gone viral.

Also on rt.com ‘Racist’ & ‘mistake’: Jerusalem-born Natalie Portman slams Israel’s nation-state law

Canary Mission, a controversial website that collects dossiers on pro-Palestinian activists and groups, has published Kollab's selected tweets from 2012 to 2017, when she still was a medical student.

In her messages, as cited by the Canary Mission, Kollab repeatedly calls on followers to “destroy the homes of the Jews” and urges Arab nations to unite to “destroy the terrorist nazi state of #israel.”

In one of the most disturbing tweets from January 2, 2012, Kollab, using the @ellekay_ alias, apparently jokes about intentionally giving her Jewish patients the wrong medication.

Read more

“Hahha ewww..ill purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds…,” she tweeted, in response to a follower, as cited by the YWN.

Stopping short of denying the Holocaust altogether, Kollab took aim at Jews for using it as an excuse to enact policies similar to what their ancestors had endured in the hands of their torturers.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day, I feel for the victims whose deaths are sickeningly exploited to perpetuate ethnic cleansing today,” she tweeted on April 8, 2013.

Touching a sore spot for all Jews, the young doctor drew parallels between the early 20th century German Nazi regime and the recent government of Israel in its crackdown on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which promotes various forms of boycott against Israel.

“… It’s funny how zionists are trying to compare BDS with the Holocaust. If anything, you’re the nazis in the situation now,” she tweeted on April 28, 2012.

Kollab argued that Israeli leaders’ insistence that Israel is first and foremost a state for Jews is similar to the Nazis’ racial ideology.

“Tell me what makes Israel’s ‘we must remain a Jewish state’ obsession any less disturbing than Hitler’s obsession with a pure white nation,” she wrote in a tweet on October 20, 2013, long before the controversial Jewish nation-state law was passed last summer.

Despite her incendiary rhetoric, Kollab, in a tweet from April 2012, denied that she bears a grudge against Jews, noting that it is “murderous zionazis” that she wants to get rid of for good.

“Palestinians will not try to expel all Jews. We have no problem with Jews, just murderous zionazis.”

Also on rt.com Honest debate needed about legacy of Israel’s expulsion of the Palestinians – Ken Livingstone

Kollab also fed into the popular conspiracy theory that all media are controlled by Jews, arguing that people in the West have been blind-sided by Zionist propaganda.

“How can we be angry at misguided ppl in the West? The media and schools are the most powerful tools- both are full of Zionist propaganda,” she tweeted on February 27, 2013.

She also made a dig at the US for its support of Israel, in a tweet from October 7, 2011: “The US spent 1.4 trillion dollars on WW2 to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime and has probably spent more funding Israel’s Nazi regime.”

As of now, the original tweets have been deleted and are no longer accessible.

After Kollab’s anti-Zionist rants caught the attention of the wider web, the Cleveland Clinic issued a statement, saying that her contract had been terminated in September 2018, and that her views do not represent those of the clinic.

“In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system,” the clinic said, in a statement to YWN.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!