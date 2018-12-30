6 people injured after jet bridge partially ‘collapses’ at Baltimore airport

At least six people have suffered injuries after a jet bridge partially collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, it has been confirmed.

The condition of those wounded is unknown, but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The airport blamed the incident on “partial equipment failure” at Gate E-10, and confirmed that the injured were transferred to local hospitals.

Pictures taken from passengers on board the flight where the jet bridge partially collapsed, injuring six people. @FOXBaltimorepic.twitter.com/8dIs03tXOV — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) December 30, 2018

According to reports, the incident occurred just as Southwest Airlines passengers were exiting an aircraft after arriving from Punta Cana. No other information has been offered by the airport authorities.

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

According to @BWI_Airport the partial collapse occurred in Concourse E. See map. @FOXBaltimorepic.twitter.com/tIQLHSk3rE — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) December 30, 2018

Emergency vehicles in the international arrivals area at BWI pic.twitter.com/dEwlR5b31a — Lynn Krugman (@lkrugs) December 30, 2018

Update Baltimore/Washington Airport says gate involved in partial collapse of jet bridge is gate E10. Southwest #WN822 arrived from Punta Cana and went to gate E10. Passengers report an ill passenger was being cared for when the failure occurred. 6 people hurt. Jetway BWI pic.twitter.com/DbngOsAo0Z — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 30, 2018

