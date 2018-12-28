Watch up close the transformer blaze turn the New York skyline blue (VIDEOS)

A large fire has broken out at Consolidated Edison energy company in New York after a generator at the power plant blew out, surreally lighting up the entire city’s skyline and triggering fears of an ongoing alien invasion.

Video footage from the scene showed a plume of smoke ascending into the sky with clear tongues of flame visible on the ground. The smoke coming from what looked like a destroyed generator lit up the sky neon blue, prompting fears that New York was under an alien invasion.

The fire, which has since been brought under control, caused a power outage in the area and also affected flights out of LaGuardia Airport.

Exclusive footage of the apocalypse from my friend Doris #Astoriapic.twitter.com/1pviNIGmaP — Tachfa🍍 (@PineappleLady21) December 28, 2018

The plant operator said that a “brief electrical fire” at an Astoria substation involved “electrical transformers.” Consolidated Edison is now investigating the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

This was surreal!! The entire sky was lightening in blue! Hope noone got hurt #coned#fire#astoria pic.twitter.com/VlUeyv26ve — Youngeun Choi (@ChYoungeun) December 28, 2018

this is how FAST the sky went from light to dark .. #nyc#Astoriapic.twitter.com/S0imPwGdSO — angie🍓 (@jkimnida) December 28, 2018

