Alien invasion? Russian hackers? New York City skyline flickers in surreal neon blue (VIDEOS)
Neon blue streaks that could be seen from miles away over the Astoria neighborhood have scared New Yorkers, who were quick to post pictures of the alien-like shining. Some reported hearing humming and an unusual, psychedelic glow of colors.
What is happening in queens?!!!! It’s humming and changing psychedelic colors... tons of sirens?!! pic.twitter.com/xkskHdzOxo— Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) December 28, 2018
Equally alarmed by the phenomenon, the city's authorities dispatched police units and fire trucks to the Consolidated Edison energy company plant in Queens, to deal with "an apparent transformer explosion," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, in an effort to quell public fears.Also on rt.com Watch up close the transformer blaze turn the New York skyline blue (VIDEOS)
People describe hearing a boom, feeling a vibration and seeing the sky turn green. Again —we are told it was a transformer explosion at a @ConEdison building in Astoria, Queens. I’m heading in that direction with my @CBSNewYork crew. Will update here. pic.twitter.com/gdGCjVWVfS— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) December 28, 2018
"There are no injuries reported," the New York fire department said, noting that the situation is under control.
Otherworldly blue light flashing in the sky in New York City. The Russians? Aliens? Aurora Borealis? Called 911 and got an answering machine. Scary. #NYC#NYCBlueLight#BlueLight#BlueLightNYC#NYC311#ConED#NewYorkCity#NYCLights#BlueSkyNYCpic.twitter.com/vQ1gTcTfNb— @actor_nyc (@actor_nyc) December 28, 2018
Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018
The public is being advised to avoid the vicinity of the power plant on 20th Ave and 31st Street.
Flying into Newark and theres a huge green light emanating from upper Manhattan.. ANYONE KNOW WHAT THIS IS? 👽 pic.twitter.com/0Cz6hfoA3g— a𐐒Bi (@abbipress) December 28, 2018
"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available," the NYPD said.
Explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. TL-117 confirming a fire at the facility pic.twitter.com/7g3vCmCQJx— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018
The NYPD was also quick to reassure the public that aliens have not invaded the Big Apple.
We assure you 👽👽👽 have not landed in the #Bronx. https://t.co/B23zHPut5M— NYPD 43rd Precinct (@NYPD43Pct) December 28, 2018
#ConEd explosion in #Astoria. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/gZWmlINCXi— Jackie Papers (@Str8Bear_in_SF) December 28, 2018
The scattered power outage has also interrupted traffic at LaGuardia Airport, with only certain flights allowed to depart.
I've never seen the Astoria Borealis before in my life. What a shock.... @ConEdisonpic.twitter.com/vrMfwkzWOa— Benjamin Passikoff (@benpassikoff) December 28, 2018
Appears to be an explosion at the con Ed plant in Astoria @ConEdison ... Bright as day. Sounded like a transformer. #breakingnews#astoria#nyc@channelpic.twitter.com/4jZ54iMExU— ManYourStyle (@ManYourStyleNY) December 28, 2018
