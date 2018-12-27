‘Football mascot’ Trump derided for comically oversized jacket

US President Donald Trump has (figuratively) come under fire for his fashion sense while on a surprise visit to US troops based in Iraq.

As news broke that the US would be withdrawing combat troops from Syria, Trump and First Lady Melania flew out to make a surprise presidential visit to active combat troops at al-Asad airbase, west of Baghdad.

The First Couple have faced scorn from the fashion police before, most notably The Donald’s makeup and hair and Melania’s own edgy choice of a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?”

Also on rt.com Top Democrats post identical ‘orange man bad’ anti-Trump tweet

Now, however, the US president’s oversized bomber jacket has inspired that latest wave of derision and memes, with the pop culture references spanning the past three decades or more.

Lol. Size of that jacket. He looks like a football mascot who just removed his head pic.twitter.com/I25qs1nZLL — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 26, 2018

They’d go well with these trousers pic.twitter.com/x9xK5VPc2i — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) December 26, 2018

🚨Triple deluxe series🚨 Trump thank troops for service wearing sleek mold green jacket 🧥 powerful move by leader of free world🌍 pic.twitter.com/7AC7m7KPl8 — People but with small head (@butsmallhead) December 26, 2018

Pop stars Kanye West and David Byrne of Talking heads fame featured heavily, given their penchant for almost comically oversized outerwear.

He is Definately Kanye’s mate........ pic.twitter.com/uJno7zhTsU — Adam Walker (@walkeradam1) December 26, 2018

US heroes ranging from NFL star Tom Brady and General Patton, to Kardashian stalwart Kendall also got a mention.

I felt like such a fool when I realised this wasn't real. I mean, obviously. How could her arm be that big. But in answer to your question, yes pic.twitter.com/fjHVgUVq24 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 27, 2018

Nothing new with the yanks 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JJGRUWBaHt — GK1 COACHING (@DazzMace) December 26, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!