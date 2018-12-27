Top Democrats post identical ‘orange man bad’ anti-Trump tweet

Ranking Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have been accused of being Trump-hating automatons after posting identical tweets attacking the president. The curious stunt has breathed fresh life into the infamous ‘NPC’ meme.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi were mocked as “non-player characters” (NPCs) – a video game term that has been retooled to describe those who mindlessly regurgitate anti-Trump mantras – after tweeting identical Christmas Eve roasts of Donald Trump.

“It's Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense,” Schumer tweeted.

“It's Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense”



- Nancy Pelosi (and Chuck Schumer) pic.twitter.com/ovHzCz1Fbv — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) December 25, 2018

They didn't even bother to put the DNC talking points in their own words before tweeting them out. (Not photoshopped) 😆 pic.twitter.com/J00Szak6W8 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 27, 2018

Less than thirty minutes later, Pelosi tweeted an identical Christmas Eve warning. The lawmakers also posted a series of nearly-identical follow-up messages, lambasting the president for shutting down the government.

Meanwhile, different people from the same White House are saying different things about what the President would accept or not accept to end his #TrumpShutdown, making it impossible to know where they stand at any given moment. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 24, 2018

Meanwhile, different people from the same White House are saying different things about what @realDonaldTrump would accept or not accept to end his #TrumpShutdown, making it impossible to know where they stand at any given moment. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 24, 2018

The lazy messaging strategy provoked a snark storm on Twitter, with many users dusting off their favorite NPC meme to satirize the herd-mentality hatred of the president.

“Holy smokes. They are literally NPCs. They think and speak EXACTLY alike!” one Twitter user wrote.

Holy smokes. They are literally NPCs. They think and speak EXACTLY alike! pic.twitter.com/B3pg3uwinG — Patriot Goose (@DaffyDu03652036) December 27, 2018

Talk about a NPC Bot pic.twitter.com/2ijcgxejBP — Justin Gorham (@just10gorham) December 27, 2018

"It's Christmas Eve and Orange man is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve after he just fired the Secretary of Defense" pic.twitter.com/0UP0wKg2Gv — STRAYWOLF (@StrayWolf_) December 27, 2018

The NPC meme gained wide popularity ahead of the November midterm elections. In October, Twitter deleted an estimated 1,500 accounts that used the meme to mock liberal conformity, claiming they were Russian bots.

The “tanking” stock market that Schumer and Pelosi expressed identical grief over later experienced a record-setting rebound. The Dow added over 1,080 points (4.9%), its biggest single-day gain in history.

