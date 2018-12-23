HomeUSA News

From CNN to Fox News, annoyed witches are taking on Trump over his ‘witch hunt’ mantra

It may be the season to be jolly but that’s not going to stop witches wanting to get a piece of the press pie to tell President Trump to stop using his beloved ‘witch hunt’ mantra.

The community of wiccans are utilizing the festive season to share what means the most to them – and that’s criticising Trump for using the offensive term ‘witch hunt’. Of course, the politically correct mainstream media has felt obliged to listen to their plight.

The witches say Trump’s repeated use of the term throughout his presidency, and most recently to describe the Russia investigation, fails to recognise the “worst period in our history,”according to witch Kitty Randall.

“If Mueller’s investigation were truly a ‘witch hunt,’ then Donald Trump would be hanging naked from chains in a cold barn somewhere, being tortured into admitting his pact with Satan, before being burned at the stake … Instead he’s golfing at Mar-a-Lago,” Randall adds.

It appears their endeavor to clear the good name of witches has been somewhat of a success. Their plight has been covered by CNN, The New York Post, USA Today, Fox News, The Daily Beast and, yes, now RT.

Trump has reportedly used the phrase more than 60 times on Twitter alone, leading some witches – including this Brooklyn coven – to take the drastic step of casting a spell on the president.

Some may not realize that Trump could in fact be referring to the McCarthyist sort of witch hunts rather than the actual bloody medieval practices, but then again, the 45th president is not always helping his critics with the context.

