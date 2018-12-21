Trump blindsides Twitter with his 'singing farmer' persona throwback (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump tweeted a clip of himself and an actress dressed as farmers singing the Green Acres theme to celebrate the 2019 farm bill, catching the media off-guard amid tension over the coming government shutdown.

The clip, tagged #TBT for "throwback Thursday," dates from the 2005 Emmy Awards, when Hollywood had a rather more sanguine view of Trump, then at the height of his reality-TV stardom with "The Apprentice." His partner on stage is actress Megan Mullally of Will & Grace.

The $867 billion farm bill – the Agriculture Improvement Act, officially – passed the Senate last week after lengthy negotiations over work requirements for food stamps, restrictions which did not make it into the final bill. While Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) described the bill Trump signed as "mostly status quo," it did take the unusual step of legalizing industrial hemp as a crop.

Mullally was mortified upon seeing herself arm in arm with Hollywood's #1 bogeyman, first responding with an "omg" and then a full statement:

if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

Some of the president's Twitter followers thought they were looking at a joke account…

I thought this was a parody account at first😂😂😂😂😂 — Salty Pez Thingy (@SaltyPezStick) December 20, 2018

Others accused him of trying to distract from his endless legal tribulations.

"MAYBE IF I POST A VIDEO OF MYSELF SINGING WITH A PITCHFORK, THEY'LL SEND ME TO A RUBBER ROOM INSTEAD OF PRISON" https://t.co/tkydGJxa8C — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 20, 2018

The media will jump on this, but what have we learned from it? Nothing. We already knew he was crazy, but let’s not forget that he is systematically destroying progress in our country. Let’s not forget that he is running the government as a personal profit machine. Stay focused. — Ben Goodman (@BGoodman16) December 20, 2018

Others had their own "Throwbacks" at the ready:

.@realDonaldTrump



“We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World.”

- Donald J. Trump#TrumpQuotes — Hispanic Citizen (@US_Latino) December 20, 2018

Who knew when he sang "Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside!" he meant Washington, DC?

