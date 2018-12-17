Man who killed 100s of deer is sentenced to watch cartoon classic Bambi repeatedly

A Missouri man, convicted for illegally killing hundreds of deer just for their heads, has been jailed and ordered by a judge to repeatedly watch Disney’s Bambi as part of his punishment.

David Berry Jr. was told to watch the classic animated movie at least once every month during his one-year jail sentence.

Lawrence County Judge Robert George ordered Berry to “view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter” while at the county jail.

The accused was convicted for what has been called one of the largest deer-poaching cases in Missouri’s history, the Springfield News-Leader reports. He killed his prey just for their heads, “leaving the bodies of the deer to waste.” prosecuting attorney Don Trotter said.

Berry worked with his father, two brothers and another man in the operation; all have had their hunting privileges revoked and were ordered to pay $51,000 in fines and legal costs.

Authorities have been on the Berry’s case since 2015, when they started to investigate deer-poaching in Lawrence County after a tip-off. The investigation involved state, federal and Canadian law enforcement agencies and conservation officers, as well as suspects in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Canada.

