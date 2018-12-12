Hilldog Billionaire: Clinton filmed dancing to Bollywood music at Indian wedding party (VIDEO)

Former US presidential candidate and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, busted out some haunting dance moves while attending a pre-wedding ceremony hosted by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

READ MORE: Beyonce, Hillary Clinton among guests as daughter of India’s richest man marries in $100mn wedding

A video of Hilldog dancing with another former secretary of state and US presidential candidate, John Kerry, at the lavish ceremony has gone viral. Dressed in local attire, the pair danced to bhangra and Bollywood music with film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

John Kerry and Hillary Clinton dancing to Bollywood music with Shah Rukh Khan in India



2018 is weird. pic.twitter.com/tVPcmkqKB2 — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 12, 2018

The opulent event was Isha Ambani’s Sangeet, a traditional pre-wedding ceremony filled with singing and dancing, which was held at a lakeside palace in Udaipur in northwestern India this week.

Isha is the only daughter of India's richest man, and the world’s 19th richest man with an estimated fortune of $43.4 billion.

how does one unsee this 🤣 — . (@404_Not_Fou_nd) December 12, 2018

Mukesh Ambani is the head of Indian oil and gas conglomerate Reliance Industries and also happens to be is a well-known donor to the Clinton Foundation, which would explain Clinton’s presence at the ceremony which included a private Beyonce concert. Clinton reportedly took Huma Abedin as her date.

World leaders are not typically known for their dancing skills. Former US President George W. Bush was widely derided for his questionable dance moves.

So reminds me of this 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/ox7NGP90Sw — ElRocker1974 ⚜️🐂🤘 (@YoSoyElRocker) December 12, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron inflicted this bewildering display upon the world.

And who could forget embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May’s bizarre dance routines throughout her tenure as head of the British government.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!