Beyonce, Hillary Clinton among guests as daughter of India’s richest man marries in $100mn wedding

With A-list guests like Hillary Clinton and Arianna Huffington attending her lavish 100-million-dollar wedding, what more could Indian heiress Isha Ambani possibly want to make celebrations even lusher? One word: Beyonce.

Yes, you read that right.

‘Queen Bey’ is among the star-studded crowd at the wedding between 27-year-old Isha, daughter of oil and telecom tycoon Mukesh Ambani, named by Forbes as India’s richest man, and 33-year-old Anand, son of billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal.

The two are tying the knot on Wednesday in India’s financial capital Mumbai. But the wedding celebrations, set to last for three days, have already kicked off in the lake city of Udaipur in northern India. The festive bonanza has been tipped as the most expensive in India yet as it reportedly tops an eye-watering 100 million dollars.

Beyonce took the stage on Sunday for the sangeet, a music and dance event usually preceding the actual wedding. She left guests in awe with some of her top hits, including ‘Crazy in Love’, ‘Naughty Girl’ and ‘Perfect’. The star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing bejeweled traditional Indian clothes for her 121 million followers.

Other A-listers at what has been branded the ‘big, fat, Indian wedding’, include former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who was spotted clad in Indian clothes as she danced with John Kerry, former US President Barack Obama's right-hand man.

The larger-than-life celebrations are also being attended by Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and newly-married actress Priyanka Chopra, who herself dazzled the world just a week ago when she married US singer Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony full of stars, extravagant fashion, music, and dance.

Up to 100 charter flights have flown into what would otherwise be the sleepy Udaipur airport to get the guests to the massive event. There were luxury sedans with chauffeurs wearing white uniforms and bright turbans awaiting the high-profile guests outside.

Local media outlets, which have been overflowing with juicy details of the wedding, report some of the country’s finest fashion designers dressed the ceremony up. While Invitations included necklaces and precious stones stacked in a two-tier floral box, amounting to a whopping $4,236 each, India Today reports.

Some locals will also get to share in the event’s goodies, as the Ambanis donated enough food to the city of Udaipur to feed 5,100 people three meals a day for four days. They also set up a bazaar to showcase the work of local artisans.

The happy couple is now due to fly to Mumbai, where they will exchange vows in the Ambanis’ 27-story Antilia residence, a building which cost an estimated $1 billion to construct.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!