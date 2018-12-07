Bargain Bill, half-price Hillary: Clintons flogging discounted speaking tour tickets

Bill and Hillary Clinton are apparently struggling to sell tickets for their stadium speaking tour across North America… and have resorted to flogging them for half-price on Groupon.

The former president and presidential candidate are offering fans a once in a lifetime chance to spend ‘An Evening with the Clintons’ and “experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history,” and all for less than $100.

However, it appears the enthusiasm the couple drew on the 2016 campaign tour has died down and they now find themselves preaching to half-filled stadiums.

The speaking tour launched in Toronto, Canada, on November 27, with a 1.5 hour discussion which reportedly covered everything from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to how the couple met.

While TicketMaster wouldn’t comment on how many seats had been sold for the inaugural event, the Daily Mail quoted officials who said a total of just 3,300 tickets were sold for the venue which has the capacity to hold more than 19,000.

When the Clinton’s have to slash ticket prices via Groupon by 55% to fill seats in LOS ANGELES, you know there’s a shift in mindset happening throughout our country. https://t.co/nttPjOhAID — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2018

More interesting news: From Toronto ... Officials said the Clinton's sold about 3,300 seats in a venue that can hold about 19,000 for a big hockey game when the Maple Leafs play. pic.twitter.com/J6vlZj1Uxt — Miss Kenny (@kenny_1953) November 28, 2018

Floor seats sold for more than $300 dollars, however 30 minutes before the show tickets were reportedly being sold for as little as $6.55. Event organizers cut the Scotiabank Area in half and blocked off the entire upper level for the event but their efforts still didn’t mask the thousands of vacant seats in footage shot by the crowd.

The tour is currently on a break for the holidays and reconvenes in New York on April 11, 2019, before moving on to nine other cities including DC, Boston, LA and Las Vegas.

In a desperate attempt to avoid repeating their Canadian experience, the couple are now selling tickets for 59 percent off on the bargain coupon website, Groupon. For their May 19 show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, – which seats more than 17,000 – tickets usually priced at $77 are now going for $35, with $120 tickets discounted to $50, and $175 seats down to $72.

Despite the site telling customers that “tickets are selling fast!” with “limited time remaining,” it appears that less than 300 discounted tickets have actually been sold. StubHub prices vary widely for the forthcoming tour stops, from a base of $800 in New York to a low of just $14 in Detroit.

